Mountain View Commercial real estates for Sale in Spain
Extremadura
32
Estepona
13
Balearic Islands
11
la Marina Alta
11
el Baix Vinalopo
10
Moianes
10
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
9
Canary Islands
9
Elx Elche
8
Madrid
8
Pla de Mallorca
8
Region of Murcia
6
Aspe
5
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
5
Tarifa
5
Calp
4
Guardamar del Segura
4
Lower Empordà
4
Puerto Real
4
Teulada
4
12 properties total found
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Spain, Spain
96 m²
1/1
€500,000
Recommend
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benalmadena, Spain
11 000 m²
3/3
Andalusian Style Commercial Property Suitable for Hotel or SPA Commercial investment propert…
€8,50M
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with garage, in city center
Estepona, Spain
951 m²
1
Offer Investor 1,500,000 € Estepona Total area 951m2, 600m2 for living space Sale of one …
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel 30 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Malaga, Spain
30
99 m²
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…
€2,75M
Recommend
Commercial real estate with terrace, with mountain view, nearby golf course
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
28
28
885 m²
A rare and unique investment opportunity to acquire a hotel in the province of Alicante , pa…
€950,000
Recommend
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
15 150 m²
DescriptionThe shopping center under construction in Benidorm, Spain, 7.5 million €, 9% prof…
€7,50M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
1 350 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
€1,69M
Recommend
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
11
3 490 m²
3
A unique complex for sale, which includes a mini-hotel with a restaurant, as well as a moder…
€5,65M
Recommend
Hotel with garden, with mountain view, with panoramic view
Spain, Spain
1 208 m²
For sale a complex of buildings: a hotel and 10 tourist apartments with an ennobled common a…
€1,19M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
3 450 m²
DescriptionFor sale 3 * ski-hotel in Spain: 2.5 million euros with 6.4% profitability.The ho…
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
9 500 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * in Ibiza, 16.9 million euros!!! Consists of 106 rooms.Located 100 meter…
€16,90M
Recommend
Hotel 42 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
42
We offer a hotel with mountain views in Calpe, Spain, Costa Brava. Calpe is famous for the …
€3,00M
Recommend
