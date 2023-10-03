Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Hotels for sale in Spain

Catalonia
80
Valencian Community
78
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
39
Orihuela
30
Andalusia
25
Community of Madrid
24
Balearic Islands
11
Moianes
10
45 properties total found
Hotel with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center in Malaga, Spain
Hotel with air conditioning, with swimming pool, in city center
Malaga, Spain
€7,96M
Hotel with swimming pool, in city center, with surveillance security system in Spain, Spain
Hotel with swimming pool, in city center, with surveillance security system
Spain, Spain
€550,000
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 88
DescriptionSale of a luxury 5* hotel in the center of Barcelona for 56 million euros!Locatio…
€56,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 15 300 m²
DescriptionSale of a 4 * hotel with 220 rooms on the first line of the island of Mallorca in…
€95,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Casinos, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casinos, Spain
Area 1 680 m²
DescriptionUnique offer! 4* Hotel worth 995.000 euros on a golf course in Spain!Location: Va…
€995,000
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, in city center in Spain, Spain
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, in city center
Spain, Spain
€1,70M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
€30,00M
Hotel 30 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Malaga, Spain
Hotel 30 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 30
Area 99 m²
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…
€2,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 15 000 m²
DescriptionApart-Hotel 4* on the first sea line in Mallorca, 70 million Euro, 218 apartments…
€70,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
€19,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
€4,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
€1,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
DescriptionSale of 4* Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 6.5 million Euro!The hotel is located 20 k…
€6,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 1 815 m²
Description5 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 10 million euros. Exclusive 5 * Hotel, part of a …
€10,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Description4* HOTEL ASSET FOR SALE. IBIZA.First sea line.Three buildings.190 rooms.Four-star…
€40,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in la Pera, Spain
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
la Pera, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 2
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
€980,000
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Area 1 350 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
€1,69M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ginestar, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ginestar, Spain
Area 11 200 m²
DescriptionApart Hotel 3 * on the first sealine in Spain, 10 million €, 6% profitability.Loc…
€10,00M
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Area 3 490 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique complex for sale, which includes a mini-hotel with a restaurant, as well as a moder…
€5,65M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 26 600 m²
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
€50,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 1 915 m²
DescriptionGreat Christmas offer: 3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 8 million euros, 5% …
€8,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 2 700 m²
DescriptionGreat 3* Hotel right in the city center of Barcelona, ​​15 million €, 5,5% profit…
€15,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 2 400 m²
Description4 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 15 million Euro, 7% profitability!The hotel is in…
€15,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 2 112 m²
DescriptionHotel 2* in Mallorca, 5.0 million euros, 5% profitability!Located on the Arenal b…
€5,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 8 300 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * in Mallorca, 189 rooms, 15.5 million €, 6% profitability!The hotel is l…
€15,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Area 3 450 m²
DescriptionFor sale 3 * ski-hotel in Spain: 2.5 million euros with 6.4% profitability.The ho…
€2,50M
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Area 300 m²
DescriptionThe NEW Hotel in Madrid city center, 1.45 million euros, 11 rooms.– The hotel is …
€1,45M
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 000 m²
DescriptionHotel 2 * for sale in the center of Barcelona.Consists of 18 rooms, designed for …
€6,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Denia, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Denia, Spain
Area 5 066 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * for sale in Costa Blanca region, 5,2 million €, 110 rooms!The hotel was…
€5,20M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 1 085 m²
DescriptionNew 3 * Hotel in the center of Benidorm, € 2.85 million, 7.55% profitability.Hote…
€2,85M

