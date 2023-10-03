Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Spain

Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 88
DescriptionSale of a luxury 5* hotel in the center of Barcelona for 56 million euros!Locatio…
€56,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 15 300 m²
DescriptionSale of a 4 * hotel with 220 rooms on the first line of the island of Mallorca in…
€95,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 840 m²
DescriptionSale of a new 3* boutique hotel in Spain 2.8 million euros 7% profitability.Locat…
€2,80M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Casinos, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Casinos, Spain
Area 1 680 m²
DescriptionUnique offer! 4* Hotel worth 995.000 euros on a golf course in Spain!Location: Va…
€995,000
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, in city center in Spain, Spain
Hotel with sea view, with swimming pool, in city center
Spain, Spain
€1,70M
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
Hotel with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
€30,00M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Area 750 m²
Hotel for sale in Alicante in the Centro area. The total area of 750.00 m2 consists of 1 roo…
€4,00M
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with elevator, with sea view, with private pool
Benidorm, Spain
Hotel for sale in Benidorm in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of 1 rooms…
€3,80M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 15 000 m²
DescriptionApart-Hotel 4* on the first sea line in Mallorca, 70 million Euro, 218 apartments…
€70,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
€19,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
€4,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 2 * near the sea in Alicante: 1.75 million €!Year built: 2004.Th…
€1,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
DescriptionSale of 4* Boutique-Hotel in Mallorca, 6.5 million Euro!The hotel is located 20 k…
€6,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 1 815 m²
Description5 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 10 million euros. Exclusive 5 * Hotel, part of a …
€10,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Description4* HOTEL ASSET FOR SALE. IBIZA.First sea line.Three buildings.190 rooms.Four-star…
€40,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Area 1 350 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
€1,69M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 450 m²
DescriptionNew Apart-Hotel in Benidorm, Spain – 1.35 million €, 8.11% profitability!Location…
€1,35M
Hotel with sea view, with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with sea view, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Magnificent hotel 3 *** in excellent conditi…
€6,50M
Hotel with sea view, with terrace in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Hotel with sea view, with terrace
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
Area 2 732 m²
Spain Costa del Maresme New hotel 3 *** 200m from the beach Magnificent new hotel 3 *** in a…
€6,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ginestar, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ginestar, Spain
Area 11 200 m²
DescriptionApart Hotel 3 * on the first sealine in Spain, 10 million €, 6% profitability.Loc…
€10,00M
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Area 3 490 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique complex for sale, which includes a mini-hotel with a restaurant, as well as a moder…
€5,65M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Area 26 600 m²
Description4* Hotel under construction with 312 rooms on the very seashore in Spain: 50 mill…
€50,00M
Hotel with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
Hotel with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Area 600 m²
For sale is not a large hotel in a picturesque bay, surrounded by beautiful nature. The hote…
€1,45M
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea in Andalusia, Spain
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
€3,50M
Hotel 46 bedrooms with sea view in Andalusia, Spain
Hotel 46 bedrooms with sea view
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 46
Bathrooms count 46
This hotel, which is for sale, is located in the seaside village of Benitses, in 5 a short w…
€1,20M
Hotel 10 bedrooms with sea view in Andalusia, Spain
Hotel 10 bedrooms with sea view
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
This apartment building is in excellent condition and is located on a hill, just minutes fro…
€800,000
Hotel 13 bedrooms with sea view in Andalusia, Spain
Hotel 13 bedrooms with sea view
Andalusia, Spain
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Area 391 m²
This Konaialos-based complex is located just 150 meters from the sandy beach and has beautif…
€650,000
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 1 915 m²
DescriptionGreat Christmas offer: 3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 8 million euros, 5% …
€8,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 2 700 m²
DescriptionGreat 3* Hotel right in the city center of Barcelona, ​​15 million €, 5,5% profit…
€15,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sencelles, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sencelles, Spain
Area 2 400 m²
Description4 * Boutique Hotel in Mallorca, 15 million Euro, 7% profitability!The hotel is in…
€15,00M

