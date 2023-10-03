Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Hotels for Sale in Spain

Hotel 30 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Malaga, Spain
Hotel 30 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 30
Area 99 m²
Hotel for sale in Periana, with 30 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and characteristics pool ( Private…
€2,75M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Area 1 350 m²
DescriptionProfitable Hotel 3* in the mountains of Catalonia – 1.69 million euros, profitabi…
€1,69M
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Antoni de Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Area 3 490 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique complex for sale, which includes a mini-hotel with a restaurant, as well as a moder…
€5,65M
Hotel with garden, with mountain view, with panoramic view in Spain, Spain
Hotel with garden, with mountain view, with panoramic view
Spain, Spain
Area 1 208 m²
For sale a complex of buildings: a hotel and 10 tourist apartments with an ennobled common a…
€1,19M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sabinanigo Alto, Spain
Area 3 450 m²
DescriptionFor sale 3 * ski-hotel in Spain: 2.5 million euros with 6.4% profitability.The ho…
€2,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Spain
Area 9 500 m²
DescriptionHotel 3 * in Ibiza, 16.9 million euros!!! Consists of 106 rooms.Located 100 meter…
€16,90M
Hotel 42 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
Hotel 42 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Rooms 42
We offer a hotel with mountain views in Calpe, Spain, Costa Brava. Calpe is famous for the …
€3,00M

