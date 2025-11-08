Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Comarca de Valencia
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Property in Comarca de Valencia, Spain

сommercial property
17
Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
CREMATORIUM + 3 FUNERAL SERVICE AGENCIES in el Castellar lOliveral, Spain
CREMATORIUM + 3 FUNERAL SERVICE AGENCIES
el Castellar lOliveral, Spain
Area 1 358 m²
UNIQUE INVESTMENT IN SPAIN: CREMATORIUM + 3 FUNERAL SERVICE AGENCIES Price: €2,300,000 + …
$2,68M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go