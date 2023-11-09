Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Catarroja, Spain

1 property total found
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition, with tech in Catarroja, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with condition, with tech
Catarroja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Referencia: 508 Nice renovated apartment located on Paris-i-Valero Street, opposite the Rus…
€262,500
