Seaview Lands for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 240 m²
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
€185,000
Plot of land in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 469 m²
Land for sale with an area of 469 m2 for the construction of a house located in the very qui…
€80,000
Plot of land in Begur, Spain
Begur, Spain
Area 350 m²
Magnificent land located in Begur, between the coves of Aiguafreda and Sa Tuna among others.…
€105,31M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 960 m²
Set of 5 building plots 360m from the bay of “Sa Conca” (S’agaró). Currently there are 3 plo…
€1,15M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 600 m²
Fantastic plot with sea views in the exclusive Mas Nou urbanization. With an area of ​​1600m…
€195,000
Plot of land in Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Area 4 m²
18 hectares of land in the tourist town of Sant Pol de Mar on the Costa Brava overlooking th…
€25,00M
Plot of land in Mont-roig del Camp, Spain
Mont-roig del Camp, Spain
Area 12 m²
Large urban plot on the beach of Mont-roig del Camp. We had 3 plots in an excellent location…
€12,00M
Plot of land in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Area 786 m²
Fantastic plot in Lloret de Mar. Located in a residential area in the upper area of ​​Lloret…
€175,000
Plot of land in Costa Brava, Spain
Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land for residential construction in the city of Sagaro on the coast of Costa Brava…
€1,60M
Plot of land in Costa Brava, Spain
Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land for residential construction in the city of Sagaro on the coast of Costa Brava…
€2,20M
Plot of land in Costa Brava, Spain
Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land for residential construction in the second line of the sea in the city o…
€2,00M
Plot of land in Costa Brava, Spain
Costa Brava, Spain
Plot of land for residential construction in the city of Sagaro on the coast of Costa Brava…
€1,20M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 800 m²
Plot with splendid views of the sea to the bay of Palamós in the urbanization of Mas Nou de …
€149,000
Plot of land in Serra Brava, Spain
Serra Brava, Spain
Area 1 750 m²
Plot 3 km from the beaches of Lloret del Mar with spectacular views of the sea in the luxury…
€78,000
Plot of land in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
For sale plot of 1045 m2 for the construction of a house in the urbanization of Serra Brava,…
€120,000
Plot of land in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 920 m²
€350,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€420,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€250,000
Plot of land in Costa Brava, Spain
Costa Brava, Spain
€44,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€800,000
Plot of land in Costa Brava, Spain
Costa Brava, Spain
€1,70M
Plot of land in Costa Brava, Spain
Costa Brava, Spain
Land for the construction of a residential building in the Sa Conca beach area of ​ ​ Sagar…
€900,000
Plot of land in Costa Brava, Spain
Costa Brava, Spain
Land in the second line of the sea in the urbanization of Punta Brava of the city of Sant F…
€1,70M
Plot of land in Costa Brava, Spain
Costa Brava, Spain
Land for residential construction in the elite urbanization of Cala San Frances of Blanes. …
€500,000
Plot of land in Costa Brava, Spain
Costa Brava, Spain
Land for residential construction in the beautiful urbanization of the Font de Sant Jo…
€210,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Number of floors 2
Picturesque sea views from these areas are the symbol of the Costa Brava. The hotel is onl…
€841,000
