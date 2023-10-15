Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Catalonia, Spain

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 240 m²
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
€185,000
Plot of land in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Area 469 m²
Land for sale with an area of 469 m2 for the construction of a house located in the very qui…
€80,000
Plot of land in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
For sale plot of 1045 m2 for the construction of a house in the urbanization of Serra Brava,…
€120,000
Plot of land in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Plot of land
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Land for sale for the construction of a house in the prestigious and green-fed urbanization …
€145,000
Plot of land in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Land for sale for construction with an area of 2096 m2, located in the quiet and green urban…
€250,000
Plot of land in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Land for sale in the quiet and green urbanization of Mas Palli, municipality of Kalonge, Cos…
€150,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€250,000
Plot of land in Palafrugell, Spain
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
€290,000
Plot of land in Palafrugell, Spain
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
Land for sale in the quiet and green area of Mont Ras, within walking distance of the sea, K…
€300,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Plot of land
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€800,000
