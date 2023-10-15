Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Hotels for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 88 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 88
DescriptionSale of a luxury 5* hotel in the center of Barcelona for 56 million euros!Locatio…
€56,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​€ 19.0 million, 5% profitability!Location…
€19,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Description2* Hotel in the center of Barcelona, ​​4.75 million €, 5.5% profitability!Locatio…
€4,75M
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Rupia, Spain
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Rupia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 523 m²
Number of floors 2
House area & Ndash; 523 m2. Land area & ndash; 769 m2. bedroom. 5 bathroom + toilet. This …
€980,000
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ginestar, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ginestar, Spain
Area 11 200 m²
DescriptionApart Hotel 3 * on the first sealine in Spain, 10 million €, 6% profitability.Loc…
€10,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 1 915 m²
DescriptionGreat Christmas offer: 3 * Hotel in the center of Barcelona, 8 million euros, 5% …
€8,00M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 2 700 m²
DescriptionGreat 3* Hotel right in the city center of Barcelona, ​​15 million €, 5,5% profit…
€15,00M
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel 18 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 000 m²
DescriptionHotel 2 * for sale in the center of Barcelona.Consists of 18 rooms, designed for …
€6,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Monistrol de Calders, Spain
Area 4 000 m²
Description4* Hotel in Barcelona for sale, 100 rooms, 25 million Euro!!!Profitable Hotel in …
€25,00M
Hotel 75 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Barcelones, Spain
Hotel 75 rooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Barcelones, Spain
Rooms 75
Offered for sale fantastic hotel in Barcelona, Spain This hotel is located in a very quiet …
€35,70M
Hotel with terrace, with swimming pool in Costa Brava, Spain
Hotel with terrace, with swimming pool
Costa Brava, Spain
Area 2 000 m²
The hotel in a walking couple of minutes from the sea in Lyoret de Mar's city on the coast C…
€1,95M

