Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Castile and León
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Castile and León, Spain

Salamanca
3
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Madronal, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Madronal, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Modern and luminous 3 bedrooms penthouse in El MadroñalLocated in a luxurious and unique res…
$5,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Madronal, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Madronal, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Modern and luminous 3 bedrooms penthouse in El MadroñalLocated in a luxurious and unique res…
$5,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Castile and León, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go