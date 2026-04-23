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Shops for sale in Castile and León, Spain

сommercial properties
3
1 property total found
Shop 1 196 m² in Castile and León, Spain
Shop 1 196 m²
Castile and León, Spain
Area 1 196 m²
On sale commercial premises with a reliable tenant in the city of Leon.Environment:in the he…
$5,32M
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