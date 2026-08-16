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Residential properties for sale in Castile and León, Spain

;
Burgos
3
Los Altos
3
3 properties total found
Apartment in Los Altos, Spain
Apartment
Los Altos, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
$340,010
Leave a request
Apartment in Los Altos, Spain
Apartment
Los Altos, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Discover stylish and convenient living in Los Altos, Torrevieja, with these modern 2 and 3-b…
$340,010
Leave a request
Apartment in Los Altos, Spain
Apartment
Los Altos, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Discover stylish and convenient living in Los Altos, Torrevieja, with these modern 2 and 3-b…
$338,570
Leave a request
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Property types in Castile and León

apartments

Properties features in Castile and León, Spain

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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