Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/3
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
€320,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and sea views, located in the quiet urbanizat…
€430,000
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
A spacious estate on a large plot of land is located in San Feliu de Guislos, within walking…
€1,15M
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa Valentine & ndash; a comfortable beautiful one-story house with up to 8 people and loc…
€500,000
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 587 m²
Number of floors 4
This spacious villa is located on the border of the cities of Playa de Aro and San Antonio d…
€1,20M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern two-story house with wonderful sea views is located in the quiet area of San Feliu …
€1,33M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa, after general repairs, overlooking the sea, is located in the prestigious urbaniz…
€650,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 642 m²
Number of floors 3
A respected house with a sea view for a large family, located a short walk from the beach of…
€2,40M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 094 m²
Number of floors 3
An excellent three-story house in one of the best areas of Playa de Aro & ndash; Boska Tower…
€1,65M
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
The three-level villa of modern design is located in the elite urbanization of Mas Nou in th…
€1,20M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
€795,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 4
A four-story house with sea views, which can be reconstructed according to your wishes, is l…
€850,000
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern luxury spa with hammam and designer finishes surrounded by pine forest is located i…
€1,90M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 644 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern villa with panoramic sea views is located in the urbanization of Mas Nou, Playa de …
€3,55M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 3
Cozy new villa in the Kang-Semi residence, Playa de Aro, Costa Brava, Spain. Pitch: 1697 m2…
€1,30M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 535 m²
Number of floors 2
Design villa in the L & acute; Alzina area, located at the prestigious golf resort in Caldes…
€4,60M
