Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Castell-Platja d Aro
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
apartments
38
houses
79
Clear all
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
69 m²
2/3
We bring to your attention modern apartments in the new residential complex of the Riviera d…
€320,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
234 m²
2
Private house with 3 bedrooms, a swimming pool and sea views, located in the quiet urbanizat…
€430,000
Recommend
8 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8
550 m²
3
A spacious estate on a large plot of land is located in San Feliu de Guislos, within walking…
€1,15M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
184 m²
1
Villa Valentine & ndash; a comfortable beautiful one-story house with up to 8 people and loc…
€500,000
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7
587 m²
4
This spacious villa is located on the border of the cities of Playa de Aro and San Antonio d…
€1,20M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
467 m²
2
A modern two-story house with wonderful sea views is located in the quiet area of San Feliu …
€1,33M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
740 m²
2
The villa, after general repairs, overlooking the sea, is located in the prestigious urbaniz…
€650,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
642 m²
3
A respected house with a sea view for a large family, located a short walk from the beach of…
€2,40M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
1 094 m²
3
An excellent three-story house in one of the best areas of Playa de Aro & ndash; Boska Tower…
€1,65M
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
417 m²
3
The three-level villa of modern design is located in the elite urbanization of Mas Nou in th…
€1,20M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
295 m²
2
€795,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
310 m²
4
A four-story house with sea views, which can be reconstructed according to your wishes, is l…
€850,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
350 m²
2
A modern luxury spa with hammam and designer finishes surrounded by pine forest is located i…
€1,90M
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
644 m²
2
A modern villa with panoramic sea views is located in the urbanization of Mas Nou, Playa de …
€3,55M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
409 m²
3
Cozy new villa in the Kang-Semi residence, Playa de Aro, Costa Brava, Spain. Pitch: 1697 m2…
€1,30M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
535 m²
2
Design villa in the L & acute; Alzina area, located at the prestigious golf resort in Caldes…
€4,60M
Recommend
