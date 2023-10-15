Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 240 m²
For sale are two adjacent land plots with magnificent sea views located in the urbanization …
€185,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 960 m²
Set of 5 building plots 360m from the bay of “Sa Conca” (S’agaró). Currently there are 3 plo…
€1,15M
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 600 m²
Fantastic plot with sea views in the exclusive Mas Nou urbanization. With an area of ​​1600m…
€195,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 1 800 m²
Plot with splendid views of the sea to the bay of Palamós in the urbanization of Mas Nou de …
€149,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€420,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€250,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
€800,000
Plot of land in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Number of floors 2
Picturesque sea views from these areas are the symbol of the Costa Brava. The hotel is onl…
€841,000
