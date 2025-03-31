Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Cassa de la Selva, Spain

Villa 14 bedrooms with Terrace, with Garden, with Close to parks in Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Villa 14 bedrooms with Terrace, with Garden, with Close to parks
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 12
Area 25 m²
Catalan farmhouse from the 17th century located between Llagostera and Cassà de la Selva, in…
$1,73M
