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Villas with garden for sale in Caravaca de la Cruz, Spain

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Caravaca de la Cruz, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Caravaca de la Cruz, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Signature villa with rustic traditional architecture design, private pool and expasive yard …
$331,069
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Caravaca de la Cruz, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Caravaca de la Cruz, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Huge stunning villa with a terrace, private pool, and garden surrounded by nature Deliver…
$401,591
VAT
Leave a request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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