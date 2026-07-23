Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Cantabria
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Cantabria, Spain

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Solares, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Solares, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful villa with 5 bedrooms in one of the picturesque areas of the southwest coast of th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cantabria, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go