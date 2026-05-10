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Monthly rent of villas with garage in Canary Islands, Spain

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Santa Cruz de Tenerife
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1 property total found
3 bedroom villa in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom villa
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$5,484
per month
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Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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