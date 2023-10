Arona, Spain

from €1,37M

234–464 m² 4

Completion date: 2021

Sale of view villas in the elite complex Siam Gardens. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gardens has a privileged location in the south of Tenerife, 5 minutes of access to enjoy the life of “HIGH CLASS”: golf courses, yacht exits, promenade with their amazing sunsets and restaurants, the best beaches of the island. shopping centers, amusement parks, spa centers and sunny days 365 days a year The location of the complex on a high terrain and the special architecture of the construction industry inlaid the villas in such a way that provides stunning panoramic views of the ocean, La Homer Island and the resort south of Tenerife from each of the villas as from the most chic observation deck. A special extraordinary design of stone and glass will give a sense of space when the boundaries between terraces, landscape, air, ocean and the inside of the house are erased. Siam Gardens is a complex of 24 villas in Las Americas, Caldera del Rey. Closed territory, reception, services. Villas of 2 types: 2 floors (210-250m) and 3 floors (330m), each located on its own separate plot of 400-5100m, there are no adjacent walls with neighbors, each private pool of Infinity, barbecue area, 3-4 bedrooms - suite with their own separate terraces and many author stylistic solutions. The villas of the 3rd floor are additionally equipped with an elevator. Siam Gardens are a great choice for both living in the nuclear industry comfort class and investing. The services of the management company for rental are provided. Prices from 1.365.000 € to 1.782.000 €