Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Canary Islands, Spain

4 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Duplex in a modern residential complex on the first line of Los Martines in the El Medano ar…
€420,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€250,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…
€365,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Duplex with panoramic ocean views, located in the exclusive residential complex Bahía de los…
€690,000

