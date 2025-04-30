Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Calp, Spain

21 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury villa in Canuta Ifach, Calpe, Costa Blanca North This magnificent property, spanning …
$1,26M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
We present you a unique chalet with its own large plot of 1995 m2. In one of the best reside…
$965,184
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
These modern villas on independent plots in Calpe are carefully designed on two floors with …
$890,461
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 448 m²
Villa project for sale in Calpe, Costa Blanca The house is built on one floor, which makes t…
$894,172
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Modern style villa in 900m to the Beach. 4 floors with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, large hall, …
$1,94M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 453 m²
New build villa in Calpe, Costa Blanca The house has been planned on one floor, which makes …
$926,885
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Housing project on a 1,000m2 plot of modern design and distributed over two floors with thre…
$1,08M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 456 m²
Newly built luxury villa with incredible views in Calpe. This impressive villa has 4 bedroom…
$2,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Just 1.5 km from La Fossa beach in Calpe, we find these modern and contemporary villas, perf…
$1,03M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
$1,71M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 560 m²
MENINA GROUP presents this large luxury villa located just 1200 meters from the Fustera Beac…
$2,45M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
This fantastic newly built villa is a cutting-edge design with excellent, high-quality const…
$1,67M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Project of villa in Calpe, Costa Blanca This magnificent residence is spread over two floors…
$2,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
$1,85M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Villa with nice sea views. Large plot of 12.000m25 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, hall, fully equipp…
$2,17M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
This beautiful villa with stunning panoramic sea views and to the iconic Peñon de Ifach is b…
$704,910
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
Modern villa near the beach in Calpe. Fascinating completely renovated villa located in a we…
$845,892
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
In one of the best urbanizations in Calpe (Empedrola II) this villa is located on a flat plo…
$970,262
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villa in a plot of 1000m2. House 380m2Two separate entrances. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 hal…
$1,19M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 453 m²
Luxury villa project in Calpe on a plot with fantastic views of the sea and the mountains. W…
$2,06M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Villa ready to move in. Modern style, high quality construction.   Ideal for the whole year living
$2,15M
