Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Calp
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Calp, Spain

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury townhouse with private roof-top terrace, garage, commune swimming pool and sports cou…
$533,543
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Exclusive Villa in a premium area near the beach with private pool, large terrace and breath…
$1,01M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go