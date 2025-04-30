Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Calp, Spain

Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
These modern villas on independent plots in Calpe are carefully designed on two floors with …
$890,461
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 448 m²
Villa project for sale in Calpe, Costa Blanca The house is built on one floor, which makes t…
$894,172
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 453 m²
New build villa in Calpe, Costa Blanca The house has been planned on one floor, which makes …
$926,885
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Just 1.5 km from La Fossa beach in Calpe, we find these modern and contemporary villas, perf…
$1,03M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
$1,71M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
This fantastic newly built villa is a cutting-edge design with excellent, high-quality const…
$1,67M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Project of villa in Calpe, Costa Blanca This magnificent residence is spread over two floors…
$2,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
$1,85M
