Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Calp
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses in Calp, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
3 bedroom brand new townhouses near the beach in Calpe . 3 bedroom townhouses near the beach…
$452,977
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
This fabulous home is sold fully furnished and perfectly prepared to move into. With thr…
$822,116
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
3 bedroom townthouse in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
This Bungalow has been built in 2008 and is in good condition. It is equipped with ducted ai…
$379,567
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go