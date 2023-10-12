Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Calp, Spain

Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the townhouse in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Calpe, 2 km from th…
€165,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
€435,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
€675,000
