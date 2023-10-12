Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Calp, Spain

apartments
151
houses
135
24 properties total found
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Magnificent apartment on the first coastline. Exclusive apartment on the first line of La Fo…
€579,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 095 m²
DescriptionStunning Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Plot area: …
€3,00M
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 278 m²
€637,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 316 m²
€689,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
€385,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
€1,40M
3 room house with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
€495,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 321 m²
€1,15M
5 room house with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 460 m²
€978,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
€440,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
€330,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
4 room apartment with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 122 m²
€730,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
€690,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 427 m²
€1,80M
2 room house with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
2 room house with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 600 m²
€3,20M
6 room house with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
6 room house with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 670 m²
€1,95M
5 room house with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 650 m²
€3,70M
5 room house with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 560 m²
€2,20M
4 room house with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
€1,70M
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
€329,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 168 m²
€427,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with swimming pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
€421,600
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 670 m²
DescriptionThis beautiful Villa is a posh villa that was built in 2014 in a magnificent plac…
€2,78M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Calp, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale a cozy house with a wonderful view of the sea in Spain, Costa Blanca, Alicante . T…
€645,000
