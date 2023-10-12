Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Calp

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Calp, Spain

apartments
151
houses
135
91 property total found
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
We present a two-bedroom apartment with chic views in the city of Calpe. Calpe — is a pictur…
€247,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
We present apartments on the first line of the sea in a gated complex with swimming pools in…
€332,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
We present a one-bedroom apartment with chic views in Calpe. Calpe — is a picturesque area, …
€165,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 21
We present an apartment with chic views in Calpe.The apartment of 58 sq.m. consists of one b…
€151,500
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious Detached Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Calpe Alicante These extraordinary vill…
€1,65M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional Villa with Stunning Views of Peñon the Ifach and the Sea In Calpe Alicante The s…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build 4+1 Detached Villa Nearby the Beach in Calpe, Alicante, Costa Blanca The well-loca…
€1,40M
1 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Introducing the bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Calpe, 2 km from the…
€155,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the townhouse in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Calpe, 2 km from th…
€165,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartments near the sea in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters fr…
€342,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments near the sea in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters fr…
€400,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a spacious apartment in a closed urbanization in the city of Mascarat.The apartm…
€300,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 13
Introducing the apartments in a new closed complex from the developer in Calpe. Calpe — is a…
€350,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 13
Introducing modern-style apartments in a unique indoor complex from a developer in Calpe.The…
€318,000
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 489 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the modern villa with sea views in Calpe. Calpe — is a picturesque area, a popul…
€1,69M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa with sea views in Calpe.The house is built on different levels, has an area of …
€1,65M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 421 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the luxurious sea view villa in Calpe.The house is built on different levels, ha…
€1,65M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 427 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic villa with sea views in Calpe. The house is built on different levels, has an area of 4…
€1,55M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the chic sea view villa in Calpe. Calpe — is a picturesque area, a popular seasi…
€1,55M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 095 m²
DescriptionStunning Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Plot area: …
€3,00M
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
€435,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
€675,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 6
Introducing the apartment in the resort town of Calpe, 100 meters from the sea. Calpe — is a…
€205,000
6 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
6 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 3
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
€2,40M
2 room apartment with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing apartments on the first line with chic views by the sea in Calpe.Apartment of 10…
€359,000
3 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a cozy comfortable house with a fireplace and stunning mountain views in a popul…
€435,000
2 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
€425,000
6 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
6 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 612 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Calpe - a…
€1,19M
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the spacious comfortable house with stunning views of the sea and the Ifach Rock…
€850,000
4 room house with by the sea in Calp, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 2
An impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and Ifach Rock in Ca…
€1,15M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir