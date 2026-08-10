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Beach Penthouses for Sale in Calp, Spain

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6 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
2, 3 Bedroom Apartments in Calpe by the Coast Located in Calpe within a prestigious coastal …
$1,28M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Calpe near Las Salinas These apartments…
$796,716
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Floor 16/16
Stunning beach penthouse with private pool, rooftop terrace, gym, heated pools, paddle court…
$1,93M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 316 m²
Floor 12/12
Seaside Apartments in the Coveted Calpe Costa Blanca Area Situated within the charming town …
$1,06M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 18/19
Apartments Next to the Beach in Calpe Alicante Costa Blanca Lux apartments can be found in C…
$1,88M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
1, 2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Sea View in Calpe by La Fossa Beach Located in Cal…
$1,52M
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