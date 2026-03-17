Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Calp
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Calp, Spain

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Floor 16/16
Stunning beach penthouse with private pool, rooftop terrace, gym, heated pools, paddle court…
$1,93M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go