Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Calp
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in Calp, Spain

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New residential complex iconic with apartments available starting at 1.090.000€. Fase 3 Wit…
$1,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
4 Bedroom Modern Home with Sea Views and Private Pool in Calpe Calpe is a sought-after coast…
$1,55M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
New build villas - your home on the costa blanca Completion in March 2026 Discover an e…
$671,438
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Magnificent apartment for sale in the residential complex Playa Azul located in the lively s…
$406,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in El Rosario, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
El Rosario, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The sight of the sea as soon as you wake up in the morning is the confirmation of a wonderfu…
$502,168
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
The real estate agency vym canarias offers you a luxurious apartment for sale in the heart o…
$462,671
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORREMOLINOS New build residential is located in one of th…
$648,868
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
We are pleased to offer for sale this spacious apartment for sale in the complex Terrazas de…
$959,197
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Residential complex with a contemporary and modern design, which has a total of 135 homes of…
$329,484
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
New promotion located in the residential area of Los Pacos, Fuengirola, just 900 meters from…
$404,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
This villa near Bonalba Golf is a perfect choice for those interested in acquiring a propert…
$507,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Las Villas is an exclusive set of detached villas in Finestrat, just minutes from the best b…
$744,562
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
Realting.com
Go