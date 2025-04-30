Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Calp, Spain

4 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
We present you a unique chalet with its own large plot of 1995 m2. In one of the best reside…
$965,184
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 288 m²
3 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsArea: 288 m2.Plot size: 898 m2.Terrace: 64 m2.Private pool: 40 m2.The…
$3,47M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Villa with nice sea views. Large plot of 12.000m25 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, hall, fully equipp…
$2,17M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 186 m2.Plot size: 630 m2.Private pool: 43 m2.New Build.There is…
$1,84M
