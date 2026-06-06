Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Calp
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Garage

Bungalows with garage for sale in Calp, Spain

;
Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
We present a bungalow complex located in a quiet residential area of Calpe, which offers bre…
$235,328
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go