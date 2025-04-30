Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Calp, Spain

60 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean villa in the  area of Empedrola in Calpe: a real gem. This dream hom…
$694,556
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
$816,114
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
1ya line Ambar Beach - it the fantastic housing estate with apartments for sale in Kalp and …
$254,635
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Spectacular luxury villa in front line of the sea just a step away from the beach of Puerto …
$2,93M
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 760 m²
🌟Apartment with 2 bedrooms in the city center🌟 Payment of real estate in rubles🌟 Furniture a…
$294,460
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
These newly built flats in Calpe are located just 10 minutes walk from the Bol beach and ver…
$399,625
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 6
🥇 Panoramic view of the sea! Calpe! 142 m2 of total area with all sea views!, 110 m2 of usab…
$844,970
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
3 bedroom apartment close the beach and town in Calpe . 3 bedroom apartments near the beach…
$428,967
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
modern luxury apartment complex in one of the most desirable areas of Calpe. Ideally located…
$542,895
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
$462,702
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 3
🥇 Your oasis by the ocean on the prestigious beach of La Fossa❗️This exclusive 103 m2 apartm…
$466,269
5 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
This charming Mediterranean villa is located just 450 meters or 10 minutes walk from the san…
$855,869
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Key ready penthouse in Calpe, Costa Blanca 4 bedroomsImpressive viewsSurface of 245 m2Duplex…
$544,136
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
New project with construction starting in October 2024 and completion planned for March 2027…
$507,283
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Key ready penthouses in Calpe, Costa Blanca The residential is located just 200 meters from …
$694,619
1 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
$190,233
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
🥇 Excellent apartment in the Amethyst complex🏡Area 75 m2: 2 rooms, 2 bathrooms. Terrace.🚘Gar…
$408,270
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
$446,574
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 421 m²
New Promotion in Calpe of 6 independent luxury villas with stunning views! Air-conditioni…
$1,95M
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 427 m²
New project in Calpe with excellent views of the sea, rock, and the bay of Calpe. The villas…
$1,65M
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 352 m²
This charming 3-storey villa in Oltamar with beautiful panoramic views of the sea and the Pe…
$879,771
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
TWO NEW BUILDINGS LOCATED A FEW METERS FROM THE BEACH, OVERLOOKING THE SALT LAKES AND THE PE…
$596,568
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
An exclusive luxury urban resort located in a privileged enclave of Calpe, with views of the…
$861,013
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca A magnificent 17-storey building with sea v…
$703,342
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Beautiful, bright and spacious villa, to enjoy all the comforts. Views to the majestic Peñon…
$504,802
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
This beautiful villa is situated in a prestigious location in Calpe and enjoys stunning 180º…
$1,29M
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
$759,176
1 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
A privileged location, in one of the most beautiful and unique natural landscapes of the Cos…
$500,468
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Located in a very quiet area, close to all services. It consists of two floors plus an open …
$874,626
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
$296,248
