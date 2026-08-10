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Pool Apartments for sale in Calp, Spain

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penthouses
62
1 BHK
63
2 BHK
282
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12 properties total found
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Discover the epitome of coastal living with this exceptional real estate located within a re…
$653,791
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3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/16
Luxury beach apartment with large sea view terrace located in urban resort with world-class …
$878,427
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Discover two or three-bedroom flats nestled in Calpe, Alicante, a coastal gem renowned for i…
$449,048
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 107 m²
Casamayor presents: Calpe, luxury and exclusivity against the Mediterranean In Casamayor, w…
$973,116
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2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 7
Wonderful apartment near the beach with terrace, great views of the sea and a lot of first c…
$514,360
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 4/16
Premium apartment with amazing sea vista located in elite resort with wellness spa, heated i…
$695,249
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
$449,048
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Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Discover the best of the Kustenleben with this homely property located in a residential comp…
$653,791
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Floor 16/16
Stunning beach penthouse with private pool, rooftop terrace, gym, heated pools, paddle court…
$1,93M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/13
Brilliant middle floor beach apartment with community pool, large terrace and amazing sea vi…
$573,173
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1
Amazing middle floor beach apartment with community pool, large terrace and amazing sea view…
$493,384
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 6
Fantastic apartment with sea view terrace, spa sanctuary, paddle court, modern gym and heate…
$801,299
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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