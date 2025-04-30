Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Calp, Spain

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
Calle Asturia Manzanere-Tosal, a chic 2-bedroom apartment just 500 metres from La Fossa Bea…
$312,741
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
2 and 3 Bedrooms Apartments in Alicante Costa Blanca These apartments are located in Calpe, …
$425,737
