Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Calp
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Calp, Spain

penthouses
25
1 BHK
30
2 BHK
61
3 BHK
101
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Beautiful Mediterranean villa in the  area of Empedrola in Calpe: a real gem. This dream hom…
$694,556
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Spectacular luxury villa in front line of the sea just a step away from the beach of Puerto …
$2,93M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
This charming Mediterranean villa is located just 450 meters or 10 minutes walk from the san…
$855,869
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
New project with construction starting in October 2024 and completion planned for March 2027…
$507,283
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 352 m²
This charming 3-storey villa in Oltamar with beautiful panoramic views of the sea and the Pe…
$879,771
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
An exclusive luxury urban resort located in a privileged enclave of Calpe, with views of the…
$861,013
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Beautiful, bright and spacious villa, to enjoy all the comforts. Views to the majestic Peñon…
$504,802
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
This beautiful villa is situated in a prestigious location in Calpe and enjoys stunning 180º…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Located in a very quiet area, close to all services. It consists of two floors plus an open …
$874,626
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New project with construction starting in October 2024 and completion planned for March 2027…
$547,413
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Discover this exclusive apartment building strategically located on the prestigious Levante …
$822,148
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 569 m²
Soon new construction of the luxury project located in Benissa. With open views to Calpe.…
$2,77M
Leave a request
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 476 m²
Nice villa consisting of 4 spacious flats giving a great rental potential situated in a quie…
$808,772
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
An exclusive luxury urban resort located in a privileged enclave of Calpe, with views of the…
$596,858
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
The dream of living in front of the sea comes true in this exclusive flat on the beachfront …
$708,962
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
This residential complex has 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and penthouses just 200 meters from …
$790,101
Leave a request
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 107 m²
Casamayor presents: Calpe, luxury and exclusivity facing the Mediterranean At Casamayor,…
$869,164
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Spectacular super luxury villa situated in one of the most sought after urbanisations in Cal…
$1,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go