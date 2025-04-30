Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Calp, Spain

20 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Spectacular luxury villa in front line of the sea just a step away from the beach of Puerto …
$2,93M
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 6
🥇 Panoramic view of the sea! Calpe! 142 m2 of total area with all sea views!, 110 m2 of usab…
$844,970
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
New project with construction starting in October 2024 and completion planned for March 2027…
$507,283
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
🥇 Excellent apartment in the Amethyst complex🏡Area 75 m2: 2 rooms, 2 bathrooms. Terrace.🚘Gar…
$408,270
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 421 m²
New Promotion in Calpe of 6 independent luxury villas with stunning views! Air-conditioni…
$1,95M
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 427 m²
New project in Calpe with excellent views of the sea, rock, and the bay of Calpe. The villas…
$1,65M
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
This beautiful villa is situated in a prestigious location in Calpe and enjoys stunning 180º…
$1,29M
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
Located in a very quiet area, close to all services. It consists of two floors plus an open …
$874,626
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New project with construction starting in October 2024 and completion planned for March 2027…
$547,413
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 278 m²
Discover this exclusive apartment building strategically located on the prestigious Levante …
$822,148
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 569 m²
Soon new construction of the luxury project located in Benissa. With open views to Calpe.…
$2,77M
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca, Alicante Two 18-storey towers with homes d…
$741,508
1 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca, Alicante Two 18-storey towers with homes d…
$354,397
5 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
This stunning detached villa, located in a quiet area of Calpe, offers the perfect combinati…
$747,033
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
🥇 Luxury view apartment with designer renovation and panoramic views of Marina 🛳️🛥️⛴️💠 Featu…
$465,132
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
🥇Calle Asturia Manzanere-Tosal, a chic 2-bedroom apartment just 500 metres from La Fossa Bea…
$312,741
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
The dream of living in front of the sea comes true in this exclusive flat on the beachfront …
$708,962
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Apartments with sea views in Calpe, Costa Blanca, Alicante Two 18-storey towers with homes d…
$476,528
Apartment in Calp, Spain
Apartment
Calp, Spain
Area 107 m²
Casamayor presents: Calpe, luxury and exclusivity facing the Mediterranean At Casamayor,…
$869,164
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
4 bedroom apartment in Calp, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Spectacular super luxury villa situated in one of the most sought after urbanisations in Cal…
$1,94M
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
