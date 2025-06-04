Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Calonge
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Calonge, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calonge, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 840 m²
Cozy 2-storey house located in the Mas Palli de Calonge urbanization on the Costa Brava. Jus…
$619,816
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calonge, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 007 m²
Modern single-family villa located in a comfortable urbanization called Mas Palii in the tow…
$723,819
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calonge, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 563 m²
Spectacular villa with sea views, located 4 km (10 minutes by car) from the magnificent beac…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go