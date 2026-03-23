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Villas with Private Pool in Callosa de Segura, Spain

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Callosa de Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Exquisite villa located near the sea boasting a private pool, a rooftop terrace and a garden…
$538,132
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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