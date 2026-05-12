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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Callosa de Segura, Spain

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Callosa de Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Exclusive fantastic villa with private pool, large terrace and garage located near the sea …
$1,35M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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