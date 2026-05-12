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Terraced Apartments for sale in Callosa de Segura, Spain

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2 BHK
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4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Callosa de Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1
Luxury furnished middle floor apartment with community pool, large terrace, and gym located …
$277,068
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Callosa de Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
Attractive middle floor apartment with terrace, community pool and gym located close to the …
$382,503
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Callosa de Segura, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Key ready and furnished ground floor apartment with large garden, swimming pool and parking …
$287,492
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Callosa de Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Floor 3/3
Amazing spacious penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and gym located close…
$628,979
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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