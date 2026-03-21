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Villas with Private Pool in Calasparra, Spain

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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Modern single level villa with a huge private garden and swimming pool located on a generous…
$463,955
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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