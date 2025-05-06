Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Calasparra
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Calasparra, Spain

villas
24
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$454,776
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$421,089
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go