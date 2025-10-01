Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Bilbao
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bilbao, Spain

houses
6
6 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in 1 CaFeve, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
1 CaFeve, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 964 m²
Detached Villa, Artola, Costa del Sol.5 Bedrooms, 7 Bathrooms, Built 964 m².Setting : Close …
$4,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in 1 CaFeve, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
1 CaFeve, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 964 m²
Detached Villa, Artola, Costa del Sol.5 Bedrooms, 7 Bathrooms, Built 964 m².Setting : Close …
$4,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in 1 CaFeve, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
1 CaFeve, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 964 m²
Detached Villa, Artola, Costa del Sol.5 Bedrooms, 7 Bathrooms, Built 964 m².Setting : Close …
$4,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 6 bedrooms in 1 CaFeve, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
1 CaFeve, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 576 m²
This opulent and large family villa has been tailor-made and built up to high standards. The…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in 1 CaFeve, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
1 CaFeve, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 576 m²
This opulent and large family villa has been tailor-made and built up to high standards. The…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in 1 CaFeve, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
1 CaFeve, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 576 m²
This opulent and large family villa has been tailor-made and built up to high standards. The…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
ResideReside

Properties features in Bilbao, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go