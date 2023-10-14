Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Benissa
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Benissa, Spain

villas
40
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room house with swimming pool in Benissa, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
€349,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Benissa, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
€310,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Benissa, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 352 m²
€675,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir