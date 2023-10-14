UAE
Seaview Houses for Sale in Benissa, Spain
24 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
4
3
535 m²
3/3
Luxury Villa with Sea Views in Benissa Alicante Your opportunity to buy a villa in Benissa A…
€1,19M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benissa, Spain
5
4
161 m²
2
Stunning Detached Villa for Sale in Benissa Alicante The detached villa is located in Beniss…
€990,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
5
4
464 m²
2/2
Spacious Detached House Close to the Beach in Benissa, Costa Blanca The luxury house is loca…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
5
4
548 m²
4/4
Luxe Villa with 4 Spacious Bedrooms and Panoramic Sea View in Benissa Alicante The villa is …
€2,60M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
4
3
300 m²
3/3
Luxury Villa with Panoramic Views Nearby the Beach in Benissa The villa is located in a calm…
€990,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benissa, Spain
4
4
348 m²
1/2
3-Bedroom Villa with Sea View in a Tranquil Area in Alicante This villa is located on the co…
€930,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benissa, Spain
4
4
180 m²
2/2
Luxury Detached Villa within Close to the Benissa Beach Alicante The luxury villa is situate…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
4
4
481 m²
2/2
Luxury Sea View Villa With Private Pool Near Beach in Benissa, Costa Blanca The exclusive vi…
€980,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
5
4
615 m²
3
Introducing the chic villa from the developer in Benissa. The house is located on a plot of …
€1,86M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
4
3
260 m²
3
Introducing the comfortable villa from the developer in Benissa. The house is located on a p…
€990,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
5
4
487 m²
3
Chic villa with sea views in Benissa.The house on three floors has an area of 487 sq.m., con…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
3
4
192 m²
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The property is distributed over two flo…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Benissa, Spain
3
3
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca It has 3 bedrooms plus a study, which co…
€1,43M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
4
2
138 m²
1
Introducing the comfortable villa at Residencial Fanadix in Benissa. This is a new complex o…
€745,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
4
2
138 m²
1
Introducing the comfortable villa at Residencial Fanadix. This is a new complex of villas su…
€785,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
4
3
162 m²
2
Introducing the new modern villa by the sea in the city of Moraira. Moraira – a beautiful re…
€720,000
Recommend
4 room house with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
5
5
400 m²
3
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
5
5
350 m²
Luxury villa with sea views in Moraira, Costa Blanca The house is located in an exclusive ar…
€3,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
Benissa, Spain
4
4
286 m²
€1,86M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
3
3
130 m²
Townhouse for sale in Moraira, Costa BlancaThis magnificent modern-style project is distribu…
€635,000
Recommend
4 room house with sea view, with garden, with by the sea
Benissa, Spain
4
380 m²
A new house overlooking the sea and the town is located in the resort town of Benisa, Costa…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
5
415 m²
The wonderful villa is in Benisa on the Costa Blanca coast, 500m from the N332 motorway. The…
€1,21M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Benissa, Spain
4
347 m²
The modern villa is located in a quiet area of Benisa, Costa Blanca, Spain. New construction…
€795,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
3
320 m²
The modern villa is located in Benisa, Costa Blanca, Spain. New construction. The designer v…
€695,000
Recommend
