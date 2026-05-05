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Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Benidorm, Spain

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2 bedroom apartment in Benidorm, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Two-Bedroom Apartment for Rent in the Kronos Building – Benidorm Located in one of Benidorm…
$2,931
per month
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