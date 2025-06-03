Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Penthouses for sale in Benidorm, Spain

3 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 54 m²
Luxury penthouses near the beach in Playa Poniente in Benidorm . Luxury apartments with larg…
$833,062
Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Area 372 m²
The sea, golf and the life of Benidorm, you can enjoy everything at Eagle Tower. Privileged …
$954,990
Penthouse in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Area 267 m²
The sea, golf and the life of Benidorm, you can enjoy everything at Eagle Tower. Privileged …
$787,732
