Houses with garden for sale in Benidorm, Spain

villas
25
townhouses
3
duplexes
4
5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
This modern-style luxury project is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Benidorm…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Wonderful rustic finca situated in the lower area of Rincon de Loix, with a surface area of …
$1,63M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Elegant Sea-View Villas Offering Opulent Amenities in Finestrat Alicante Costa Blanca Nes…
$911,694
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
The house is located at the foothills in a cottage village.   360-degree panoramic sea and m…
$298,231
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
The residential complex consists of 39 adjacent buildings 2/ 3/ 4 rooming houses. A new prod…
$214,726
Leave a request
