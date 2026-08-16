Houses for sale in Bay of Cádiz, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Bay of Cádiz, Spain

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1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Cadiz, Spain
6 bedroom house
Cadiz, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 087 m²
This stunning villa is located in the exclusive municipality of San Roque, Cadiz, within the…
$10,27M
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Properties features in Bay of Cádiz, Spain

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